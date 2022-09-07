“I am a bit angry” Rabiot reacts to Juventus defeat in Paris

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot reveals he is a little unhappy about their 2-1 loss to PSG in the Champions League last night.

The Bianconeri started the game poorly, and they paid for it when Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the first half.

Weston McKennie scored for a more organised Juve in the second period, but his strike proved to be just a consolation goal.

Rabiot played an important role for the Bianconeri in the match as he returned to his former club.

The midfielder spoke after the fixture and admitted they paid for starting the game slowly.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We started badly, especially the opening 20 minutes, we suffered, we sat too deep, but then we played well in the second half.

“We could have done even more, being more clinical. I am a bit angry, especially because of the first half. We conceded two early goals, too early, and the game changed.

“We proved that we could do better in the second half, we had chances, but we must continue to work and think of Benfica at home [in the next game].”

Juve FC Says

We could have started this game much better than we did and the result may have been different.

When you don’t start a match well, that gives your opponents the chance to score against you early, which is what happened to us.

It is not the first time we have been poor at the opening stages of a game and we need to sort it out soon or it will keep costing us.