“I am anti-racist” Danilo backtracks on his comments about racism on Lukaku

Juventus defender Danilo has backtracked his position on racism after Romelo Lukaku was abused at the Allianz Stadium last night.

The Belgian striker was subject to racist abuse from a section of the Juventus supporters before and after he took a penalty that levelled the score in the game.

Lukaku provoked the Juve crowd further by celebrating in front of them and was sent off by the referee.

Danilo seemed to suggest earlier that the Chelsea loanee deserved to be sent off because of how he celebrated the goal.

This made several fans call him out for supporting racism, but the Brazilian has now clarified his position on the matter.

He tweeted:

‘Racism is too serious a subject to be treated in a superficial manner.

‘I am anti-racist and any action of this kind must be strongly condemned.’

Juve FC Says

Racism is a very delicate issue in Italian football now and we have to be very careful how we talk about it.

The players need this advice more because if they do not handle it well, it could be seen as them supporting racists, which is what happened to Danilo in the game against Inter.