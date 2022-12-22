Fabiano Parisi has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Juventus and other clubs as he impresses for Empoli in Serie A.

The left-back is one of the finest players in his position in the league and is being targeted by top Serie A sides.

Juve believes he will be the long-term solution to that spot on their team and is the ideal replacement for Alex Sandro.

However, they are not the only club looking to add him to their squad, and it seems Empoli will be forced to cash in on him by next month.

However, the youngster was asked about the interest from the top clubs and said via Tuttojuve:

“I am pleased with the interest of many teams, of course, but I am focused on Empoli and salvation. Every day I work hard and try to get better. Let’s talk about it in June, after saving Empoli, to which I am very grateful”.

Juve FC Says

Parisi is a top player, and he showed he has a good head with his response to the question and probably will prefer a summer move.

Empoli is not in a position to lose a key player in January, and we expect them to hold on to him, at least for now. We probably also need to wait until the end of the season to land him.