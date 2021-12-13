“I am happier than the previous draw” This Journalist reacts to Juventus Champions League draw

Juventus has been drawn against Villarreal in the last 16 of the Champions League.

They had originally been paired with Sporting Lisbon before UEFA redid the draw following an error.

The Italian journalist, Riccardo Trevisani, believes they have been given a much easier opponent to face this time around.

He insists Sporting is stronger and would have been trickier for Juve to beat than Villarreal would be.

Trevisani tells Mediaset as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I am happier than the previous draw for Juventus, Sporting is a formidable team and very well trained. Juventus went a bit better, even if we had confirmation against Atalanta of how annoying it can be in the one-off match. Juventus have all the credentials to beat this opponent.”

Juve FC Says

Having won our group, we had hoped to get a favourable draw to give this team a good chance of making the last 8 of the Champions League.

On Paper, Villarreal is an easy opponent, but that shouldn’t see the Bianconeri underestimate them.

Unai Emery’s team won the Europa League last season and dumped Atalanta out of the Champions League to reach the last 16 and that shows you how dangerous they can be.