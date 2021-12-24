“I am happy” Juventus target shuts down Serie A return rumours

Miralem Pjanic left Juventus for Barcelona in exchange for Arthur Melo last season.

The midfielder had been one of Max Allegri’s most trusted men in the latter’s first stint as the Bianconeri manager.

He left the club when the manager had also left his position, but the Bosnian has been struggling outside of Juve.

Reports linked the Bianconeri with a move for him in the summer, but he eventually moved to Besiktas on loan.

There have been rumours he could return to Serie A next month, with Genoa particularly keen to have him on their books.

However, the midfielder has rubbished those rumours and insists that he is happy where he is now.

“I am happy at Besiktas and I want to stay until the end of the season,” assured Pjanic via Football Italia.

“I haven’t played as much only because I have been injured.”

Juve FC Says

Pjanic was one of our finest midfielders, and the team is still struggling to cope with his departure at the moment.

It is unlikely he would return to the Bianconeri soon because he is too old now.

However, it would be great to see him in Serie A again regardless of the club he joins.

His spell at AS Roma and Juve were the best of his career so far, and he might be happy again if he returns to the competition.