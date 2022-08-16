“I am honestly amazed” Bremer impresses Allegri on his first start

Max Allegri has been impressed by Gleison Bremer’s adaptation at Juventus after the Brazilian impressed on his first start for the club.

The Bianconeri added him to their squad in this transfer window after selling Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich.

Bremer was the best defender in Serie A last season, but he played in a back-three at Torino before joining Juve.

Not everyone expected him to adapt well to life at the club so quickly, but that is what the Brazilian has done.

He was impressive as Juve opened their campaign against Sassuolo last night and he helped them to keep a clean sheet.

The defender will have tougher matches, but he deserves credit for his performance last night.

After the game, Allegri said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I am honestly amazed by how well Bremer has settled in. He is very calm, I only had to tell him off once in the second half when he tracked Domenico Berardi to midfield, in those situations, you need to let it go.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer joined Juve as one of the finest defenders around and we expect him to do very well at the club.

However, the defender has adapted very quickly, perhaps better than some players would have done.

We now expect to see him often in our starting XI.