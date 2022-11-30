“I am shocked” Del Piero reacts to Juventus board’s resignation

Former Juventus striker Allesandro Del Piero has reacted to the recent resignation of the club’s board and its president.

Juve fans and players were rocked by the decision of Andrea Agnelli and his board of directors to resign two days ago, putting the club in a position to find new leaders.

Although the Bianconeri is fighting some legal battles, Agnelli assured fans that the club has always done the right thing.

His resignation shocked everyone, including Del Piero, and he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I am shocked. To comment in an articulated way I should know the situation better, but it is a sad thing because they are all friends, from Agnelli to Nedved. But it’s not like in 2006, it’s not about the team, but about people, because it’s an accusation about the people, the president and the members of the board of directors.”

Juve FC Says

The decision to quit has shocked us all because Agnelli has always been a fighter who never backs down.

However, it seems clear he had no choice but to leave for the sake of the club and he deserves even more praise and respect for agreeing to put the club first before his personal interest.

We wish him the best in his future endeavour and now is the time to begin working on keeping this club as one of the best in European football.