Former Juventus executive and current Inter Milan director, Beppe Marotta, has expressed his sadness upon hearing the news of Paul Pogba’s failed drug test.

Marotta played a pivotal role in Pogba’s career, having signed the French midfielder as a free agent for Juventus in 2012. Pogba’s time with Juventus was marked by brilliance on the pitch. Marotta later negotiated a significant transfer deal, selling Pogba back to Manchester United for over 100 million euros in 2016. The substantial transfer fee significantly benefited Juventus, and his departure from the Allianz Stadium remains a memorable financial milestone for the club.

While Marotta has since moved on to Inter Milan, he was taken aback by the news of Pogba’s suspension due to a failed drug test.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I have a rapport of great affection with Pogba.

“We signed him as a free agent from Manchester United and then sold him on for over €100m, which was simply extraordinary.

“I can only say that he is a good guy, but I don’t want to get into the details of it, because this is not up to me. I am simply sad.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been an exemplary professional for much of his career and we did not expect him to fail a routine drugs test.

The midfielder has not been in such a situation and his career in the game already spans over a decade.

Hopefully, a second analysis of the samples will yield a better outcome for him.