“I am sorry for Paredes” Allegri sends clear message to PSG loanee

Leandro Paredes would feel embarrassed after spending the entire Juventus match against Torino on the bench yesterday while Enzo Barrenechea debuted for the club.

The PSG loanee has failed to meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium and Max Allegri wants to field only players he trusts.

The Argentinian was expected to play against Il Toro as Manuel Locatelli missed the game, but Allegri opted to give the Next Gen youngster a start instead.

After the fixture, the gaffer insists he picks his team based on merit. He tells reporters via Football Italia:

“I am sorry for Paredes, but I take decisions for the team’s good. All those involved must be ready to help their teammates. The pitch does the talking”

Juve FC Says

Paredes has simply been dismal and there is no room for a player who cannot contribute well to our team.

The World Cup winner knows he must do better and unless that happens, he will keep spending time on the bench at the Allianz Stadium.

Barrenechea deserves some praise for earning the spot and doing well in the game. He will become the latest Next Gen player to earn a place on our first team.