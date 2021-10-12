“I am still enjoying it” Three months later Bonucci still can’t get over Euro 2020 win

Leonardo Bonucci is still enjoying Italy’s Euro 2020 win earlier in the summer, three months later.

The Juventus defender made a post on his Instagram account recently celebrating the win.

The Azzurri has just missed the chance to add the Nations League to their trophy cabinet after coming third in the competition, but Bonucci is still happy that they were crowned European champions at Wembley.

The centre-back scored in the competition’s final against England and he also netted his penalty in the shootout as Gianluigi Donnarumma proved to be the hero with some key saves.

Bonucci says the sense of belonging to a group and being friends helped the Azzurri win the competition.

He insists that despite all that has happened since they won the competition, he is still enjoying it and hails their bond, which he believes would remain forever.

“The sense of belonging, the sense of the group, the sense of friendship. Three months ago, these values brought us on the roof of Europe and at every gathering, the desire to embrace my brothers is always overflowing,” the Juventus veteran wrote on Instagram.

“After three months, after several matches and many different emotions lived… I tell you only one thing: I am still enjoying it. Champions of Europe, brothers forever.”

Bonucci was sent off in the Nations League semi-final against Spain and that cost Italy the match as they eventually lost it 2-1.