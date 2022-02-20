“I am very happy.” Juventus’ target appears to ignore their interest

Juventus’ transfer target, Frenkie de Jong, insists he is happy at Barcelona amidst interest from top European clubs.

The Dutchman has been one of the finest players in the world since he burst onto the scene with Ajax in their 2018/2019 Champions League run.

He moved to Catalonia that summer, while Juve signed his former teammate Matthijs de Ligt.

Clubs have continued to monitor him, and the Bianconeri is one of many suitors he has currently.

The midfielder is not having a very fine season, understandably, reports have linked him with a move away from Catalonia.

It is also the best time for any suitor to take him away from them and it would be nice to see him in black and white.

However, he seems to be keen on staying in Spain and insisted in a recent interview that he is happy.

He said via Calciomercato: “I am very happy to be at Barcelona. Since I was a child, I have always wanted to come here, so in a way, it is a dream come true. Of course, I would have liked to win more trophies in my first two years. . I expected more from this point of view. But otherwise, I am very happy and I hope to be so for several years to come.”

Juve FC Says

What else do we expect from him? He is currently being paid by Barca and will insist he is happy at the club.

However, that doesn’t mean he would not leave them for the right offer.

He could even be in talks with a suitor at the moment, while publicly wanting to stay in Spain.

If Juve is serious about adding him to their squad, then we can work to get the former Ajax man by contacting his entourage.

If we reach an agreement with them, we can sort out a fee with his present employers.