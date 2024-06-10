Arkadiusz Milik has broken his silence after suffering an injury that rules him out of Euro 2024.

The striker, a key figure for his country, had been in camp with the rest of the team as they prepared for the tournament.

Juve had anticipated him becoming a starter for Poland at the competition as they look to offload him this summer.

However, Milik sustained an injury in a preparatory game for the competition just days ago, and surgery may be necessary.

He is expected to be sidelined for up to five weeks, which is a significant blow to the Poland national team.

He has now broken his silence and wrote on Instagram:

“This is a very difficult time for me. I know that injuries are part of sport and usually come at the worst possible time, but there is no way to prepare. I am very sorry that I cannot to be able to play for my country at the European Championships and help the team fight for our common goals whatever happens, I will support the guys in the team until the end.”

Milik’s injury came at the wrong time because he is eager to play for his country.

The striker will now look to make a recovery so he can be a part of Juventus’ pre-season preparations.