Juventus has made Thiago Motta their latest manager, weeks after firing Max Allegri.

The former midfielder was their first-choice target all along, as they never contemplated talking to another coach.

Motta impressed them with the miracle he performed on Bologna’s bench, and Cristiano Giuntoli wants the new Juve to perform as his team did.

Juve then reached an agreement with him, and he refused to sign an extension to his Bologna deal despite qualifying for the Champions League with the club.

The Bianconeri finally have their man and unveiled him as their manager yesterday.

The new gaffer has now assured that he will do his best to make the fans happy and do a great job at the helm.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I am really happy to begin a new experience at the helm of a great club like Juventus. I thank the owners and the management to whom I assure all my ambition to keep the Juventus colors high and make the fans happy.”

Juve FC Says

Motta is a brilliant addition to our bench, and the former midfielder remains someone that we can trust to do well in the hot seat at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has picked a man who did wonders at a small club, and we hope he can cope with the step up.