“I await Juve with open arms” Sassuolo director admits Juventus wants their player

Sassuolo director, Giovanni Carnevali, has admitted Juventus asked about Giacomo Raspadori and he insists they will be happy to discuss the player’s transfer with the Bianconeri.

Raspadori’s profile has risen in this campaign after he was a part of the Italy team that won Euro 2020.

He is expected to become the national team’s main striker now after they missed out on qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

Juventus has been eyeing a move for him since last season and Carnevali reveals the Bianconeri wanted to sign him when Cristiano Ronaldo left in the summer, but there wasn’t enough time to get the deal done and Moise Kean moved to Turin instead.

He said via Football Italia: “Juve did ask us for Raspadori at the end of the 2021 summer transfer window, but there was no time to complete the negotiations, so they picked up Moise Kean instead.

“I have not spoken directly with Juve since then, but I do hear rumours of their interest. If they step forward, we will not be unprepared.

“In fact, I await Juve with open arms, as I have a very good rapport with the club and their directors. However, if they want Raspadori, they’re going to have to spend quite a bit of money.”

Juve FC Says

Raspadori is developing well at Sassuolo and he would be an interesting player to sign as a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

At 22, he is still at the start of his career and he can guarantee us up to a decade of top-level performance if he moves to the Allianz Stadium in the summer.