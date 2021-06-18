“I became a man” Pogba disucusses his time at Juventus and it is all positive

Paul Pogba has discussed his first stint as a player of Juventus and revealed that his time with the Bianconeri matured him.

The Bianconeri poached the Frenchman from Manchester United in 2012 and he was with them until 2016 when he returned to Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner arrived in Turin as an 18-year-old and needed to work hard to break into a Juventus team that had some of Italy’s finest players.

He became a mainstay for much of the time at the club before he earned a big-money return to Manchester.

He has been linked with a return to Juventus this summer as the Bianconeri rebuild their squad under the returning Massimiliano Allegri.

He is currently with the France national team for Euro 2020 and he would want to focus on the competition.

However, he took time out to talk about his stint at Juve and he said to L’Equipe as quoted by Calciomercato:

“In the Juventus team I learned more about the profession of a footballer. I arrived very young, at 18. And there I became a man . You arrive, you train, there is tactics, discipline.

“Above all discipline. You have to be disciplined because they are very well prepared tactically”

He continued: “During the video sessions, they tell you: ‘Look, when you do this movement, you have to move like this, create this and this other space’.

“They teach you all the fundamentals of football. I learned in defense but also in attack . I arrived at Juve as a central midfielder and they made me evolve into a more attacking player. In 3-5-2 I really played all-field.