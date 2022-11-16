“I believe in the Scudetto” Rabiot insists Juventus is still in the title race

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot insists the Bianconeri can still win the Serie A title this season.

Juve has had an inconsistent term, but they are now in fine form and they could become the main challenger to Napoli in the second half of the season.

Max Allegri’s men finished 2022 on a six-game winning run, something that was hard for them to achieve earlier in the season.

There is still a considerable gap between them and the top, but Napoli can feel the pressure now and Juve will get better when Paul Pogba returns from injury next year.

Rabiot said via Tuttojuve:

“I believe in the Scudetto”

Adding: “Juve, in 2023 with Chiesa and Pogba we will certainly fight for the title. Ten points can be recovered.”

Juve FC Says

We truly are back in the title race because we have achieved something great in the last few weeks.

If our players return from the World Cup fit and focused on winning more games, we will be one of the clubs to watch in the second half of this season.

Hopefully, none will suffer a serious injury before the term finishes.

But the players must understand that it will take a lot of hardwork to achieve the right results.