“I believe Ramsey is the best choice” Ex-Lazio convinced about Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey has been backed by former Lazio goalkeeper, Luca Marchegiani as the best-attacking midfielder at Juventus.

With just two assists in 12 games this season, Ramsey has looked far from the player that Juventus would have thought they were signing for free from Arsenal last year.

The Welshman was seen as one of the best midfielders in Europe when he was leaving the Emirates and the Bianconeri worked hard to win the race for his signature.

He has faced increased competition from the likes of Weston McKennie who has been in fine form for the Bianconeri.

Marchegiani says that McKennie is doing a great job in terms of making late runs into the opponent’s box, but Ramsey is the best attacking-midfielder at the club right now.

“[Weston] McKennie’s late runs into the box are important weapons for Juventus,” he said via Football Italia.

“However, I believe [Aaron] Ramsey is the best choice for the role of attacking midfielder, he is the most suitable for that position,” the former Lazio goalkeeper added.

Ramsey has been plagued by injury problems since he moved to Turin and that could see him lose his place in the first team eventually.