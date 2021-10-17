“I came here to do my job, nothing more” Mourinho discusses provoking the Juventus fans on his last visit

Jose Mourinho says he was “insulted for 90 minutes” on his last visit to Juventus with Manchester United after he provoked the Juve fans.

The Portuguese manager led his side to a 2-1 win at the Allianz Stadium and he cupped his ears and winked at the Juve fans after the match.

The gesture provoked the Bianconeri faithful and he revisited the game in his pre-match press conference for tomorrow’s game.

He was asked about the incident and defended himself by claiming he just came to Rome to do his job but got insulted by Juve fans.

“I was insulted for 90 minutes, I came here to do my job, nothing more,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia after the match as quoted by Football Italia.

His actions angered Leonardo Bonucci and some of the club’s players, and the defender confronted him after the game.

However, he maintains he didn’t offend anyone but simply gestured for the fans to make more noise.

“I didn’t offend anyone in the end, I just made a gesture that I wanted to hear them louder,” Mourinho said.

“I probably shouldn’t have done it, and with a cool head I wouldn’t have done it, but with my family insulted, including my Inter family, I reacted like this.”

Bonucci and the other Juve players will hope to beat his Roma side in today’s game and hopefully make him regret provoking the fans on his last visit.