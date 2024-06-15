It is widely believed that Giovanni di Lorenzo is asking to leave Napoli because he wants to join Juventus.

He had asked to be sold off at the end of last season, and that decision shocked Napoli.

Their captain had signed a long-term extension to his contract not so long ago and the arrival of Antonio Conte as their latest manager has not changed his mind.

It is widely believed that the Juve is happy with the developments in Naples, with some reports suggesting he has already agreed on a deal with the Bianconeri.

However, his agent, Mario Giuffredi has addressed the rumours and insists he has not spoken to Juve. He adds that the defender could eventually join several other clubs.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato;

“I am convinced that all this commotion arises only because a club called Juventus was brought into play. I can firmly say that I have never spoken with Juventus and therefore with Giuntoli. Neither the player nor I have ever been contacted by anyone from Juventus. Among other things, it is not excluded that Di Lorenzo could go to other clubs, it’s not just Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Di Lorenzo would be a very good signing for us. He is one of the most experienced players we can sign.

However, the transfer would be made complicated by Napoli’s reluctance to sell players to us.