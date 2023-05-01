“I can help” – Juventus youngster Iling-Junior hoping for more opportunities

Last night, Juventus found themselves trailing early on when Riccardo Orsolini gave Bologna the lead from the spot.

In the absence of Angel Di Maria, Max Allegri resorted to youngsters in the second half, thrusting in Matias Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior.

But while the Argentine didn’t enjoy a great cameo, the Englishman made a noticeable impact on the left flank, proving to be an upgrade on the ineffective Filip Kostic.

The 19-year-old caused havoc on the flank, and one of his runs instigated Arek Milik’s equalizer.

After the 1-1 draw, Iling-Junior was pleased to receive an opportunity after a long while. The young winger insists that he can always lend a hand to the team.

“I’m happy because I haven’t played for a while. I’m glad that I managed to help the team,” said the former Chelsea starlet in his post-match interview with Juventus TV via JuventusNews24.

“In training, all of my teammates and coaches help me. I know I have to improve my first touch.

“The past is the past, you have to think about tomorrow. This is an important performance, we had many opportunities. If the coach plays me in the next matches I can help.”

Juve FC say

This isn’t the first time that Iling-Junior proves to be an important asset for the senior squad.

He was the main protagonist in the late charge against Benfica in the Champions League and also provided the assist for Nicolo Fagioli’s winner against Lecce.