After featuring in yet another new role, Timothy Weah reiterates his desire to contribute to the Juventus cause regardless of the position.

The 24-year-old had an underwhelming first season in Turin following his transfer from Lille in the summer of 2023. However, he’s been much more productive this term under Thiago Motta.

The American is a flankman by trade, so he has already featured in his natural role as a classic right winger, and also as an inverted left winger. Moreover, he had put on a few shifts as a centre-forward, filling in for the injured Dusan Vlahovic earlier in the season.

But in his most recent outings, Weah has joined the backline in the absence of Andrea Cambiaso and Juan Cabal, playing as right-back in the last two outings against Benfica and Empoli.

Nevertheless, the USMNT star insists he’s happy to play in an role as long he’s getting the play time he craves, while jokingly announcing his availability to play between the posts.

“I feel good as a full-back, if I can help the team, then I’d be happy to do it,” said the former Lille star in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero

“I can also be a goalkeeper if the coach asks me to. I want to continue playing well for the team.”

Weah was happy to see the team rallying from behind to beat Empoli 4-1 in Sunday’s early Serie A kickoff.

The versatile star insists they struggled following the midweek defeat to Benfica, especially when they hear the crowd’s whistles.

“This victory is important for us. It was difficult to concede a goal after four minutes, but we reacted well. We must continue on this path. We are satisfied. It was difficult for us after Benfica, but we must continue like this. Now we are thinking about Como.

“When the fans whistle, it is always difficult, because we need everyone’s support to win.