Luciano Spalletti has reluctantly predicted who he thinks could win the Italian top flight this season.

As the national team coach, it can be challenging for Spalletti to make a prediction, considering that every team has his players. However, from the first half of the season, it is evident that Juventus or Inter Milan will likely emerge as the champions of Italy at the end of the campaign.

Both clubs are closely trailing each other as the leading side, with the top spot changing hands every weekend. Juventus, having no European football, is considered to have a significant advantage. However, Inter possesses a strong squad, allowing them to potentially excel in both the league and other competitions like the Champions League.

Spalletti predicts, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I can’t be in favour of anyone but based on what they have shown, at this moment, Inter has indicated that they have a lot of the potential that is needed in a team to win.”

Juve FC Says

We are one of the top clubs in the league, but Inter seems to have a much better squad.

As people expect them to win, they will be under pressure and we just need to stay focused and keep winning our own matches.