“I can’t be loved by everyone” – Morata remains strong despite harsh criticism

Alvaro Morata may be one of the most beloved players amongst the Juventus supporters, one who was fully adopted by the fans since his first stint at the club between 2014 and 2016.

However, the striker is much less popular when it comes to the supporters of the Spanish national team.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea man is a hard working player, but his tendency to miss chances in front of goal earned him some heavy criticism from the fans and media alike in his home country.

During Spain’s opening match against Sweden in Euro 2020, Morata failed to turn his chances into goals, as the encounter ended in a goalless result.

Morata spoke to the media ahead of his side’s second match of the tournament against Poland, and assured that he’s still confident despite the harsh criticism.

“I wasn’t going to just be silent all week. I am here and I will give my all tomorrow,” said the Juventus man as translated by Football Italia.

“In the end, the game moves so fast that you don’t have time to think. I don’t consider it a serious mistake against Sweden.

“Anyone who plays football knows the goalkeeper comes out very quickly and you have to adjust. I always give 200 per cent when I wear the Spain jersey.”

Morata admits that he spent some time with the the national team’s sport psychologist.

“I talk about everything. I know he is there at my disposal and for all my teammates. I’m fine, I’ve had too long a career to worry what people think about me. I can’t be loved by everyone. When there is criticism, you just have to respect it and work, work, work.

“I am more concerned by what my teammates think. I am phenomenal.

“In sport, people don’t recognize the importance or the gravity of anxiety and depression. It doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, not just in football, but in all walks of life.

“It is something that has no name, it has no form, but it is there. I recommend that people go to a specialist if they have a problem.” concluded the striker.