“I can’t do anything about it” Morata sends a message to Juventus

Alvaro Morata has sent a subtle message to Juventus by claiming his future is not in his hands, as the Bianconeri struggle to find an agreement with Atletico de Madrid.

The Spanish striker has been at Juve on loan over the past two seasons, and they can make his transfer permanent this summer for 35m euros.

They now consider that fee too much to pay for him, and want to pay around half of it to keep him in their squad.

Atleti knows he has interest from other clubs, and they are not ready to play ball with Juve for a lower than agreed fee.

This means the former Chelsea man could end up at another club by the end of this summer’s transfer window.

Speaking about his future recently, the striker said, as quoted by Football Italia: “It’s not up to me, I can’t do anything about it.

“My wife and children will follow me wherever I need to go. I do have preferences and options, but I want to go where the club is interested in playing me.”

Juve FC Says

Morata should be kept in Turin because losing him and Paulo Dybala in the same transfer window might affect our dressing room and performance in the next campaign.

The striker is not prolific, but he is one of the experienced players in the squad, and he knows how to get into good goal-scoring positions in matches.