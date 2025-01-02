Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli explains how much it means for him to don the prestigious captain’s armband.

While the Bianconeri had always adopted a clear hierarchy when it comes to captaincy, the situation has been slightly out of the norm since Thiago Motta’s arrival. Danilo might be the club’s skipper on paper, but he’s been dropped from the starting lineup more often than not since the start of the season, and has now been omitted from the Italian Super Cup squad thus signalling an imminent exit.

With the Brazil international out of the picture, the armband has been passed from one player to another since the start of the campaign, beginning with Federico Gatti, then Andrea Cambiaso before resting on Locatelli’s arm as of late, with Motta insisting that meritocracy comes before all other aspects and considerations.

The former Sassuolo man has emerged as a genuine leader this term, and has been exemplary with his work rate and dedication to the cause so much that he has become an almost undroppable player in the starting lineup.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old joined Motta in the post-match press conference ahead of Friday’s Super Cup Semi-final clash against Milan, and revealed how he considers the captaincy a true privilege.

“I’m comfortable in all positions on the pitch, wherever the coach asks me to play,” said the Italy international as published by the official Juventus website.

“Wearing the captain’s armband is an honour for me, it’s something I can’t even describe.”

Locatelli urged his teammates to show desire on the pitch tomorrow and pay attention to the details that can make all the difference.