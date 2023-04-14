‘I can’t even put these feelings into words.’ Gatti reacts to his first Juventus goal

Federico Gatti has admitted he is delighted to open his goal-scoring account for Juventus.

The defender was the lone goal scorer for the Bianconeri in the game as they carried an important advantage ahead of the second leg.

Juve signed the defender from Frosinone at the start of last year, but he spent the rest of the campaign with the Serie B side.

He has had to take his time before getting chances to play but may have cemented his place on the team with some fine performances in his last two games.

After the game, he said of the goal-scoring performance via Football Italia: “I can’t even put these feelings into words. I dedicate this goal to my grandfather, who died in December, and to my girlfriend, who was always stood by me.”

Adding: “This is only the first small step, it was a very tough game, Sporting are a very strong team and especially dangerous in attack. It is only a slight lead, it will be all to play for and extremely difficult in the second leg.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti has looked much improved in the last few games and the defender is one man we can trust to still get better.

He could be the reason we do not sign another centre-back in the next transfer window if he keeps performing very well on our books.