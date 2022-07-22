Fiorentina director, Joe Barone, has admitted that he cannot guarantee Juventus’ target, Nikola Milenkovic will remain at the club.

The Bianconeri have been pursuing a transfer for the Serbian for a long time, and they will be keen to wrap up their interest in him soon.

The defender has a deal that expires at the end of this campaign, so this is an important summer for him and La Viola.

They want him to stay, but he is the subject of interest from Juve and Inter Milan.

If he doesn’t move to either club, he will probably sign another contract, but Barone doesn’t appear confident that he will stay.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Both Rocco and I would like him to stay, because we have a good group. It won’t be easy if someone comes knocking and tells us they are interested in him.

“Let’s see what happens, we would like him to stay here, but today I can’t guarantee it. The more the days pass, the better it is.”

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic has been one of the outstanding defenders in Europe in the last few seasons.

He will make an impact at Juve if he joins us, but the competition from Inter Milan is serious.

They can easily promise him regular first team action if they sell Skriniar, but we will struggle to reach a similar agreement.