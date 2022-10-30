“I can’t hear you!” – Kean, Allegri and the curious scenes from Lecce-Juve

Luckily for Juventus, they emerged victorious in what was a tough affair at the Via del Mare in Lecce.

The Serie A newcomers were hoping to cling on for a draw, but the Old Lady’s second half dominance came to fruition when Nicolò Fagioli sealed the win with a splendid curler.

JuventusNews24 shed some light upon three interesting scenes that may have gone unnoticed during the encounter.

The first is the incident which ensued between Federico Di Francesco and Samuel Iling-Junior late in the match. The Italian’s nasty tackle on the teenager left the latter with an ankle bruise.

Some Bianconeri supporters claimed that it was done out of spite, as the winger was once involved in an ugly row with former Juventus player Douglas Costa who spat in his face.

Nonetheless, the source notes that Di Francesco immediately apologized following the challenge.

On another note, Max Allegri was livid with Moise Kean’s lack of response in the final instances while asking the player to cover on the left flank.

However, the striker was then heard asking the manager to calm down as he simply didn’t hear the instructions. “I can’t hear you!” were his exact words.

Finally, Allegri was obviously enduring tense moments before the final whistle. When Lecce had a corner kick in the last minute, he decided to head towards the locker room as he apparently couldn’t bear the sight.