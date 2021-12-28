“I consider it inevitable” Fabio Cannavaro discusses Juventus’ decline

Fabio Cannavaro isn’t surprised by Juventus’ poor run of form in this campaign and said in a recent interview that it was coming.

The former Juve defender says the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo has its consequences and the young players at Juve are simply underperforming, which is why we should expect the current struggles of the Bianconeri.

He said via Calciomercato:

“The decline of Juve did not surprise me, I consider it inevitable, physiological. Let’s not forget that the manager-savior, Ronaldo, has lost. With him it always started from one to zero. Juve has to deal with the wear and tear of the most important players and with the delay of some young players who have encountered many difficulties.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo had a lot of goals in him and that has been missing in Juventus’ games this season.

We had hoped Paulo Dybala would be in top shape and help score some goals, but his fitness has been a problem.

The Argentinian is often injured and cannot be relied on, while the likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean cannot score enough goals.

This season is probably a transitional one and fans should be happy if we can end the campaign inside the top four while preparing for a much better 2022/2023 campaign.