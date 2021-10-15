“I contemplated many things, even suicide,” Moggi opens up on Calciopoli which relegated Juventus

Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi has opened up on almost ending his life following the Calciopoli scandal that rocked Italian football and relegated Juventus to Serie B.

A new documentary on Netflix highlights the events that caused Juventus to lose some of its prestige, Serie A status and titles in the summer of 2006.

Telephone wiretaps suggested that Juventus had put pressure on the refereeing designator to assign certain officials to some matches.

To this day, no one has ever been charged for match-fixing, according to Football Italia, but Juve was found guilty of irregularities and Moggi was in the centre of the storm.

The Bianconeri were relegated to the Italian second division, and they banned him from football for life.

Speaking in the Documentary titled Bad Sport, Moggi says he was ashamed to walk on the street and nearly committed suicide just to end it all because of the embarrassment he faced.

“I was ashamed even to walk down the street and at that moment I contemplated many things, even suicide,” said Moggi in the documentary as quoted by Football Italia.

“It’s as if I was at the top of a tree and everyone below was taking aim, ready to take shots at me. The first 10 days were horrific.

“Television stations, radio and newspapers were constantly talking about ‘the scandal etc’, but I never took advantage of anyone or anything.

“Being portrayed as a thief was really painful. I felt really beaten down, like an entire house had crashed on top of me.”