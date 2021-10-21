“I continue to work hard” De Sciglio focused on improving after another fine performance against Zenit

Mattia De Sciglio put in another fine performance for Juventus on his birthday yesterday as they defeated Zenit Saint Petersburg 1-0 in the Champions League.

The full-back was one of Juve’s best players in their 1-0 win against AS Roma at the weekend and continues to give Max Allegri more reasons to keep playing him.

He provided the assist for Dejan Kulusevski’s lone goal on the night and spoke afterwards about just wanting to stay focused and to keep working hard to stay in the team.

After spending last season on loan at Lyon, we expected him to leave Juve in the last transfer window, but he remained at the club and is now looking to keep doing well.

The full-back insists he knows his worth and just needs everyone to trust him.

That helps him to be his very best on the pitch and that is what we have seen from him in the last two matches.

He told Amazon Prime Video as quoted by Calciomercato: “Celebrating the birthday in this way I think is the best way but mainly for the team’s victory.

“Doing three out of three in the first Champions League matches does not guarantee us the passage of the round but it is a first step. Head to the championship and in the return with Zenit we are thinking of passing the round.

“I continue to work hard. I know what I’m worth and, when I feel trust from everyone, it helps me to perform more and to demonstrate my qualities”.