“I could retire at …” Buffon predicts when he will hang up his gloves

One of the oldest active footballers in the world now is Parma number one, Gigi Buffon.

The former Juventus goalie is already 44, and he is still going strong in Serie B.

The ex-Azzurri star has been one of the best goalkeepers of his generation. He left Juve for Parma last season, when most people expected him to retire from the game.

However, he is still going and doesn’t seem keen to slow down yet.

Speaking about his future recently, he revealed that he has thought about retiring on some occasions, but he wants to keep going until when he is probably 55.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I played ten years in Parma in my first life, then twenty years at Juve, one in Paris and now I close the circle again in Emilia. And I’m not 100 years old. I could retire at 55. For ten years I have been thinking about when I will stop, but then I always carry on.”

Buffon is a legendary figure in the game, and he has inspired many of the world-class goalkeepers that we have in the world now.

His time at Juve was hugely successful as he helped them to dominate the Italian game.

He will now focus on helping Parma get promotion to the Italian top flight at the end of this season.