“I could see that many players look confused on the pitch” Trezeguet reacts to Juventus loss to Milan

David Trezeguet has given his verdict on Juventus after their 3-0 loss to Milan at the weekend.

The former Bianconeri striker, like most of the club’s fans, has been unimpressed by how Andrea Pirlo’s team has been performing in this campaign.

Juve has been hot and cold for much of the season, with fans not knowing what team will show up for a game.

The cold Juve showed up against Milan and their visitors beat them comprehensively to move three points ahead in the top four race.

Juve is now outside the top four and will need teams above them to drop points before they can get back into a Champions League spot and that means they have to win all their remaining games.

Trezeguet says Milan deserved their victory before insisting that the Bianconeri simply failed to do their homework, as they ought to have done before the game.

“It was a heavy defeat, Milan deserved to win and it’s clear Juventus didn’t prepare the game as they should,” the 43-year-old said via Football Italia.

“The leaders should have came out and give tranquillity to the entire team. Now it’s a difficult moment, Juventus need nine points, but I believe there is still time to find the right solution and turn this around.”

“Wednesday’s game will be very difficult, but Juve must win at all costs,” the former striker added about their match against Sassuolo.

“I believe Andrea Pirlo will find the solution, there is no time to think, but only to win. It’s not normal that Ronaldo and Morata only touched the ball once in 25 minutes. It’s not normal, but it’s happening too frequently.

“I could see that many players look confused on the pitch, without any idea on how to build the attacking action or how to defend.”