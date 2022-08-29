“I did it with Lewandowski” Milik hints he and Vlahovic can play together

Arkadiusz Milik has hinted that he can play with Dusan Vlahovic in the same lineup.

The Polish striker has just linked up with Juventus on loan from Olympique Marseille.

Big-money signing, Vlahovic, will remain the club’s first-choice striker and he has started this season very well.

It is difficult to see Milik bench him, but Max Allegri could alter his formation and field both of them in the same team. Can Milik play in a front-two?

The former Napoli man is positive he can and points to the fact that he does that in the Polish national team alongside Barcelona man Robert Lewandowski.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I can play with another forward, I did it with Lewandowski with the national team, but the coach has the last word. Let’s see how we’ll play, I’ll do what I can during training sessions.”

Juve FC Says

It is great that we have bolstered our attack and Milik is one of the best men for the job.

The Pole has played in Serie A before so he would not struggle in the competition.

Allegri knows how he wants to use the Pole and it would be interesting to see the tactical changes his arrival will cause.