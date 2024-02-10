Carlos Alcaraz has admitted he was shocked when he learnt Juventus has an interest in his signature.

The Argentinian midfielder moved to the Allianz Stadium on loan just before the last transfer window closed, and he hopes to earn a permanent move to Turin.

Alcaraz had a good first half of the season at Southampton, and some Premier League clubs wanted to sign him.

His agent was working on some of the deals and trying to take him away from the Championship before the window closed.

However, Juve showed late interest and changed the game. It took only a few hours for him to complete a transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

Speaking about the move, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I didn’t believe it, but neither did my agent who was negotiating with other English clubs. The next day they made an offer and then it was came true and in two days we arrived. Two hours later I called my mother, my whole family was very happy.”

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz has been a fine player in England’s Championship division, and now is his chance to show he can perform in a top European league.

We have worked hard to seal the deal and expect him to do his best to prove it was a good choice to add him to the group.