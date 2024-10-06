Cagliari defender Yerry Mina was happy to snatch a point from the Allianz Stadium, especially with how Juventus supporters treated his compatriot Juan Cuadrado last season.

The winger spent eight years in Turin and was a fan favorite among the Bianconeri faithful. But after leaving the club as a free agent, he accepted to join blood rivals Inter in the summer of 2023.

Therefore, the Juventus fans gave the veteran a raucous welcome upon his return to the Allianz last season, showering him with jeers and whistles.

For his part, Mina didn’t appreciate how the black-and-white folks received his international teammate, so he was pleased to inflict some misery on them in Sunday’s early Serie A kickoff.

The former Barcelona and Everton defender helped Cagliari earn a 1-1 draw against Thiago Motta’s men, before revealing his beef with the Bianconeri supporters after the contest.

“I’m a friend of Juan Cuadrado, and I didn’t like how the Juventus fans treated him,” said the 30-year-old in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

Cuadrado has recently joined Atalanta after seeing out his contract with Inter.

Mina also spoke about his duel with Dusan Vlahovic, which threatened to become too intense at times.

“Yes, it wasn’t an easy challenge, as he’s a good player. But I’m happy for this important draw, now let’s celebrate!”