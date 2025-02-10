Juventus coach Thiago Motta has once again offered his support to under-fire midfielder Teun Koompeiners.

The 42-year-old held his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon as the team prepares to host PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the Champions League play-off round on Tuesday night at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

In recent weeks, the pressure on Koopmeiners has been mounting as the Dutchman continues to produce underwhelming displays, looking like a mere shadow of the player who delighted Bergamo during his three years at Atalanta.

The 26-year-old was in the starting lineup in Friday’s Serie A contest against Como but was hauled off early in the second half which prompted some sources to suggest that Motta was irritated with the player’s display.

Nevertheless, the former Bologna coach denied these rumours, reiterating his unyielding support for the Netherlands international.

“I didn’t say anything negative about Koop. You wrote and talked about it as it is normal, but I always see him well,” said Motta during his presser via JuventusNews24

“I’ve been happy since the first day he arrived. He always gives his best in training. He plays in multiple roles, he’s growing together with the group. Everyone, myself included, can improve. I’m satisfied with Koop’s work so far.”

Some reporters were expecting Koopmeiners to show up for the press conference alongside his manager, but it was Manuel Locatelli who was tasked with media duty. But what was interesting is that Motta referred to the Italian midfielder as the club’s captain, hinting he has now permanently inherited the role following Danilo’s departure.

“No, you were wrong [about Koopmeiners showing up], today our captain Manu is with us,” said Motta who also urged Dusan Vlahovic to give his best despite his lack of playing time.

“I see him very well like the others. He’s motivated and determined. We have many players, not all of them can play but all of them want to. Playing 95, 15 or 30 minutes, the quality of their outings is what matters.”