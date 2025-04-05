Thiago Motta has spoken publicly for the first time since his dismissal as Juventus manager, firmly rejecting the notion that his tenure should be considered a failure.

Appointed in the summer, Motta’s arrival was met with considerable optimism. Supporters of the Bianconeri were hopeful for a fresh tactical approach and renewed success following a difficult period under previous manager Max Allegri, who had endured three underwhelming seasons at the helm.

However, after a disappointing run of form that threatened Juventus’ qualification for next season’s Champions League, the club took swift action and relieved Motta of his duties. The team had already been eliminated from both the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, leaving their season on the brink. In response, Juventus installed a new manager in an effort to salvage their campaign, a move that many interpreted as a sign that Motta’s spell in Turin had failed to meet expectations.

The Brazilian-Italian, however, disagrees with that characterisation. In his first comments since the dismissal, Motta defended his performance and pointed to the broader context of his project. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he explained:

“It’s difficult for me to already make an analysis of what happened. I’m disappointed because it didn’t go as I had hoped, especially in the Coppa Italia and the Champions League. But I don’t agree when I hear people talking about failure: our work was interrupted when we were one point away from fourth place in the standings, which was the priority objective at the start of the season. When I accepted this job, I knew it would be a three-year project, based on a revolution in the team. But let’s not forget that in teams like Juve you have to win.”

While his comments may hold merit in acknowledging the long-term nature of the project he inherited, expectations at a club of Juventus’ stature are unequivocal. The demand for results is immediate, and patience is often limited. Despite the context Motta provides, the reality remains that Juventus required stronger performances in crucial competitions — and in that regard, many will conclude that his time in charge fell short.