“I don’t consider him a great player” – Juve midfielder criticized by former Milan captain

After missing out on a place within the World Cup winning squad, Adrien Rabiot reconciled with Didier Deschamps, and was hoping to make up for his 2018 disappointment by helping France lift another major trophy.

Unfortunately for the Juventus star, his dreams went crashing as Les Blues suffered from a shocking defeat at the hands of their Swiss neighbors in the round of 16.

Karim Benzema’s second half brace followed by Paul Pogba’s world class strike was supposed to be enough for Frenchmen to seal the deal, but a late charge from Switzerland set up extra-time followed by penalty shootouts, and Kylian Mbappé’s decisive kick was saved by Yann Sommer.

Despite putting up a decent if unspectacular performance in his new wingback role, Rabiot was criticized by former Milan captain, Massimo Ambrosini.

“I don’t consider him a great player. He has his physique on his side and for this reason he can adapt to the whole range,” said the retired midfielder according to JuveNews.

“He has certainly gained confidence over the course of the season and he also played a good game against Switzerland. But he is not one that makes the difference. He only excels in athletic prowess”

It should be noted that Ambrosini was also known as a hard working player, but he rarely made the difference himself, as Milan often relied on the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Clanrence Seedorf and Rui Costa to win matches.