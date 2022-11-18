“I don’t feel any particular pressure” Rabiot insists he is ready for the World Cup

Adrien Rabiot heads to his first World Cup with the France national team as one of the most experienced players in the squad.

The Juventus man is the most experienced midfielder in their squad after N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba could not make it because of injuries.

The World Cup is a competition some players experience only once in their lifetime and it is not uncommon to see plenty of nervousness and pressure on the faces of the stars.

However, Rabiot insists he does not feel any sort of pressure and looks forward to contributing to his team’s success.

The in-form midfielder said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I don’t feel any particular pressure, even though it’s my first World Cup. But I don’t feel any particular pressure being the most experienced player, the one who is expected the most.

“We want to try to make history and confirm the title of four years ago.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is in-form and should be full of confidence ahead of this competition.

The midfielder has been one of the finest French players in Europe this season and will likely be a starter at the World Cup.

France will play under a lot of pressure as they bid to retain the trophy they won in 2018 in Russia, but his experience will help.