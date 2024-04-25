Former Premier League star Nigel Reo-Coker has blasted Juventus for their uninteresting style of play under Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri are not the most exciting team to watch under their current manager, who prioritises winning over playing attractive football.

Juve has been the biggest club in Italian football for decades, but they are currently not living up to that reputation, which might cost Allegri his job.

In contrast, their rivals Inter Milan have just won Serie A and are playing some of the best football in Europe.

There will always be comparisons between the two clubs, and Reo-Coker insists that Juventus does not impress him.

He said, while on punditry duty on CBS Sport Golazo, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It’s embarrassing to watch. You see her play and you think… we’re in the It’s not true that the result is the only thing that matters, there is also an element of style and satisfaction that cannot be overlooked when we think about a team’s play.

“We have seen managers fired by Real Madrid despite having won the League or the Champions League. And Juve is a club where there has always been a winning mentality. I don’t find anything attractive or interesting about watching them play just like Inter are.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s style of play is much different from that of many of the coaches coming into the game now.

He is in the same category as Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez, and they will hardly change their style to adapt to what the new generation of managers are using.

But the bigger problem is that Juve is not winning matches and trophies. Once they start winning again, no one will care about how they play.