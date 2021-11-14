“I don’t know about Juventus” Lippi makes Scudetto prediction

Marcello Lippi has cast doubt over Juventus’ chances of winning Serie A this season and suggests they should focus on winning the Champions League.

The Bianconeri haven’t started this campaign brightly and have just 18 points after 12 league matches.

Napoli and AC Milan already have 32 points each and the Partenopei have a goal difference of 20 while Juve has 1.

It has been a tough start and realistically, the Bianconeri should target a top-four finish at best, but Lippi believes they can probably win the Champions League.

“Milan and Napoli have had a fantastic start to the season, but they have to keep Inter in mind too,” 2006 World Cup winner Lippi told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“I don’t know about Juventus, they might’ve considered the situation and decided to focus on the Champions League.

“If that is what they have done, I’m sure the Bianconeri would be more than happy to take seventh in Serie A as long as they won the Champions League trophy.”

Juve FC Say

This has been a tough season for Juve and the rebuild by Max Allegri is taking a lot longer than expected.

His second coming was supposed to be a smoother ride, but even he would be surprised that things have been this bad at the start of the campaign.

As Lippi said, most Juve fans would be delighted if we can finally end our wait for another Champions League trophy by winning this one.

However, we need to finish this season inside the top four if we do not win the Champions League and the return to form has to start now before the clubs around the fourth position open up an enormous gap between them and us.