Juventus manager Max Allegri has provided a disheartening update on Paul Pogba’s fitness as the midfielder continues to grapple with injury issues. Since his return to the club at the beginning of the previous season, Pogba has struggled to complete a full match due to various injury problems.

When fit, Pogba is undeniably one of the most talented players in the squad, contributing significantly to the team’s performance. However, the uncertainty surrounding his fitness remains a major concern for Allegri and the club.

Questions persistently arise about the midfielder’s health and availability, as his recurring injuries create challenges for the team’s planning and consistency. Pogba’s fitness situation continues to be a pressing matter that Allegri and Juventus must address with caution and care.

In a recent interview, when asked about the Frenchman, Allegri said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“At the moment, I don’t know when he will return, he only did a part of training with the team. Let’s hope that from August 7th he will be able to increase his pace but it will be very difficult to have him available for the first championship match. We all plan to have it as soon as possible .”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s constant injuries are a cause for concern, but the midfielder is one player we can trust to deliver for us if he is fit.

If there is a chance that he would come back to become the Pogba we had at the start of his career, then it is worth the wait.

However, if there is no hope for that to happen, we should terminate his contract.