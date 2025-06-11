One of the pressing issues currently facing Juventus is the future of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker could depart the club in the upcoming summer transfer window, as uncertainty continues to surround his contractual situation.

Vlahovic has entered the final year of his current deal, and discussions regarding an extension have been ongoing for some time. Despite Juventus’ desire to keep the forward beyond this season, no agreement has yet been reached. A significant stumbling block appears to be Vlahovic’s reluctance to accept a reduced salary.

Contract Stand-Off with Juventus

Juventus are keen to retain Vlahovic’s services, recognising his importance to the squad. However, the financial terms of his current deal, which sees him earning 12 million euros per season, have become unsustainable for the club. In the face of these budgetary constraints, the Bianconeri are seeking a compromise, but progress remains slow.

The situation is further complicated by the current lack of a permanent sporting director. In the interim, Damien Comolli has been tasked with overseeing the negotiations concerning Vlahovic’s future. His role will be pivotal in determining whether the club can persuade the striker to remain in Turin under revised terms.

Getty Images

Comolli’s Intentions and Open Dialogue

As cited by Calciomercato, Comolli has revealed his plans to speak directly with the player upon his return, stating: “I spoke with Dusan last week. The player should return soon and I want to speak to him to find out what he has in mind. He is a top player, something did not work, I realise it is not enough, I do not know who is to blame. I have to speak to the player and understand, there is no doubt that he is a top player. We need to understand what his intentions are.”

Vlahovic remains one of the most valuable assets at Juventus. His technical quality and consistent goal-scoring ability make him integral to the club’s ambitions. Should the parties fail to reach an agreement, Juventus may be forced to consider selling him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

Finding a resolution is essential, and the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining Vlahovic’s future at the club.