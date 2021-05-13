“I don’t know if the penalty save was decisive” Buffon discusses Juve’s slow start to Sassuolo game

Gigi Buffon says he is unsure if saving a penalty early in the game helped Juventus to wake up and earn a 3-1 win over Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri have been guilty of starting their matches slowly for much of this season and they did that yet again against the Neroverdi.

Sassuolo was awarded an early penalty, thankfully, Buffon saved it and that seemed to be the wake-up call that Juve needed in the game.

The Bianconeri went on to score three goals and conceded one to finish the match with an important three points.

Buffon says he doesn’t know if his penalty save was decisive in the eventual outcome of the game.

He said perhaps the team would have recovered in another way if he didn’t save the spot-kick, but admitted that it most likely helped them a little.

“I don’t know if the penalty save was decisive, maybe the team would have recovered anyway. It certainly helped us a little more,” Buffon told Juventus TV via Football Italia.

“Tonight we secured a desired, sought-after win. From suffering and humility. If you arrive in this stadium against Sassuolo and think of being superficial, you will get a nice hairdo.”

The veteran has announced that he will leave Juve, hopefully, he would play another game for them before departing.