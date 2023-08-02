Juventus target Domenico Berardi clocked 29 yesterday and admits it could be his last summer at Sassuolo.

The Azzurri star has been one of the finest attackers in Italian football in the last few seasons and continues to deliver fine performances for the Black and Greens.

Juventus and Lazio are keen to add him to their squad in this transfer window and are exploring how to make the move happen.

Sassuolo would love to keep their talisman, who has served them for several seasons but the attacker admits this could be his last summer with them.

Speaking at his birthday celebration, he said via Football Italia:

“Thank you all for the good wishes.

“I have been here for many years and it makes me proud to feel this warmth from the supporters. We hope the team does better than last season, because we didn’t start strong and then did something extraordinary in the second half.

“There are many young players and I am sure we will do well. But I don’t know if I will be here this season.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi is a fine attacker who has consistently delivered top performances in Serie A over the last few seasons.

He is now 29, meaning he has a lot of experience that could be very useful to us if he moves to the Allianz Stadium.

However, he may frown at the suggestion that he should play as a wing-back if Max Allegri continues with his current formation.