“I don’t know.” Marotta reacts to Juventus’ plea deal with FIGC

Former Juventus director Beppe Marotta appeared to struggle in providing a response to the FIGC’s verdict regarding Juventus’ punishment in the salary manoeuvre case.

Throughout this season, the Bianconeri have found themselves entangled in various legal battles, continuously fighting to protect their interests. The salary manoeuvre case was particularly significant, as it was expected to result in another substantial point deduction following their previous penalty of ten league points for their use of capital gains.

Given the importance of swiftly resolving the case, Juventus sought to reach an agreement with the authorities. As a result, they were fined a monetary sum, which, compared to losing points, was considered a more manageable outcome.

However, it appears that Marotta may have reservations or concerns regarding the verdict, as he struggled to provide a response to the FIGC’s decision.

Asked what he thought, he said via Football Italia:

“A situation that I don’t want to go into because it seems quite clear and evident to me that it has been defined today. It’s a page that is closed, let’s move forward with optimism.”

When pushed on what he thought about the ruling, he said: “I don’t know.”

Juve FC Says

We do not expect everyone to agree with the verdict and as one of the biggest clubs in Europe, fans of other sides will easily think we have received a favourable judgement again.