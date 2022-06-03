“I don’t know,” Miretti insists he doesn’t know what Juventus plans for him are

Fabio Miretti had chances to play for the Juventus’ senior team in the final few games of the just-concluded season, and he impressed Max Allegri.

The 18-year-old has been a shining light in the Juve Under-19 side, and he deserved his chance with the first team.

He will now want to build on that from next season, but has he done enough to earn a permanent stay in the team?

Juve has some exciting young midfielders on their books, and some of them spent this season out on loan.

The likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Nicolo Rovella will return in the summer to fight for a place in Allegri’s team.

Juve will have to decide which of them to keep, and Miretti admits he doesn’t know if he would be the one.

He said from the Italy Under-21 camp, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I don’t know, now I’m only thinking about the national team and then about the maturity as the exam awaits me. Then I’ll talk to the club to see what the plans will be.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti has proven his talents in the first team, and continuity will be key if he is to reach his full potential.

The midfielder should be sent out on loan for the next campaign if Allegri will not guarantee him regular playing time.