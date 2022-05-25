“I don’t know what I’ll do yet,” Dybala discusses his future

Paulo Dybala insists a decision on his future has not been made yet as he searches for a new home.

He has played his last game for Juventus after the club and the player couldn’t find an agreement over a new deal.

The attacker leaves Juve as one of the club’s highest goal-scorers after spending seven years with Max Allegri’s side.

Inter Milan, Lazio and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for him, with the Nerazzurri appearing to lead the race for his signature.

However, his future seems to still be open, and he admitted recently that he has not decided on his next club yet.

The 28-year-old said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I don’t know what I’ll do yet, I’ll have to choose the best for me, which is most important thing.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala is clearly one of our finest ever players and most fans will remain unhappy that he is leaving.

However, the future looks good with Dusan Vlahovic leading the line for us at the Allianz Stadium.

His checkered injury record forced us to sign the Serbian, and the Argentinian has to find a new home where he would be relevant now.

Considering his performances in the last games of the season, time will tell if we made the right choice by offloading Dybala.