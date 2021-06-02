“I don’t know where I will play next year, now I’m here.” Not too encouraging from Morata on his future

Alvaro Morata says his future is still very unclear as he prepares to represent Spain in Euro 2020.

The striker joined Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid in the last summer transfer window.

He delivered some fine performances which should prompt the Bianconeri to sign him permanently.

The club also has the option to extend his loan deal for another season for a fee.

Money is in short supply at Juventus at the moment and they have also named a new manager to replace Andrea Pirlo.

These two factors will affect their movement in the transfer market and it means even Morata might not remain at the club.

The striker was speaking about his future recently and maintained that he is focused on national team duty, but admits that he doesn’t know his club future.

He told Marca via Il Bianconero: “It was a complicated year at Juventus, but I was called up and now I will give everything to win with the national team. I don’t know where I will play next year, now I’m here.

“It’s my agent who takes care of it. I don’t have no news about it, where he will tell me to play I will play there.

“In Madrid I have a house where I feel very well, between the last 6-7 summers this is certainly the quietest for me. When they decide, I will be even more so.”

Allegri worked with Morata for two seasons in his first stint at the club and he might want to keep the striker.